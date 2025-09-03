Astros magic number no longer feels safe with rival surging in AL West

The Houston Astros' magic number to win the American League West currently sits at 22 as of September 2. For all the talk that surrounded the Astros earlier this season, being mentioned in the same conversation as the Detroit Tigers, the team's inconsistent play over the last two months has led to the magic number not feeling entirely safe. It's not only a reminder that September will be an important month for the Astros, but that one of their division rivals is suddenly creeping up on them.

It was at the MLB trade deadline that it felt like the division was going to come down to the Astros and Seattle Mariners, but the Texas Rangers' hot streak has seen them emerge as a threat to Houston's magic number.

The Rangers have won six straight games, and of their last 10 games, lost only once. The Rangers are now within shouting distance of the Astros for first place in the division, and only a half-game behind the Seattle Mariners for second place.

Astros fans should be worried after rival’s late-season surge

The Rangers' surge could not have come at a worse time for the Astros. The Astros have been one of the biggest disappointments after the deadline. The Astros remain on track to reach the playoffs, but their record of 13-15 in August speaks to how the outlook on their season may have changed once again. From a reset to one of the American League's best teams, and now, the Astros appear to be a fringe threat once October arrives.

If anything, the Astros' magic number is a reminder of what they must correct in September. The Astros' offense has gone dormant over the last two months, and the team has some question marks at the backend of their starting rotation. Of course, it doesn't help matters that Josh Hader is out for the rest of the regular season.

In other words, if the Astos were simply hoping to coast to the playoffs during the final month of the regular season, they were mistaken. In fact, they may have to play exceedingly well just to fend off their cross-state rivals at all.

