Astros' lack of bullpen depth with Josh Hader out was on full display in loss to Tigers

Tuesday's game against the Tigers had the feel of a postseason preview, and for the Houston Astros, a reminder that with Josh Hader sidelined, their bullpen has some serious flaws. The Astros fell to the Tigers 1-0 in a game that saw right-handed pitcher Kaleb Ort take the loss. Ort pitching in an inning of consequence certainly wasn't how the Astros drew up their bullpen structure at the start of the season.

It was a disastrous outing for Ort, who walked three batters en route to the Tigers walking off the Astros on Tuesday. It was Ort's third and final walk of the game, to Gleyber Torres, that plated the winning run.

Unfortunately, command has been the biggest issue for Ort this season. Through 38 and 2/3 innings pitched this season, Ort has walked over 14 percent of the hitters he has faced. Had Hader been healthy, he likely would have been tasked with getting the Astros out of the 10th inning.

Recovering from a shoulder strain, Hader has been shut down for the next three weeks. Hader also revealed that once he does resume throwing, it will take him three weeks to ramp back up. That math puts Hader's return to the Astros in the postseason, and speaks to a larger concern Houston may have before then.

Josh Hader absence exposed Astros' bullpen in ugly Tigers loss

It's no secret that Hader and Bryan Abreu have been at the center of the success in the Astros' bullpen this season. In theory, if Abreu takes over as the de facto closer while Hader is out, the Astros must bring in some help if they are going to stave off the Seattle Mariners in the American League West race.

There could be some second-guessing when looking at how the Astros approached the trade deadline, adding three position players, but neglecting any additions to their pitching staff. Reinforcements could still be on the way, however, as the Astros could use the waiver wire to look for a veteran that a non-contender is looking to clear from their books before the end of the season.

