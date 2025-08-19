Josh Hader injury could push Astros into urgent scramble with waiver deadline looming

The Houston Astros got a glimmer of hope when it comes to the latest injury update for All-Star closer Josh Hader. Hader was diagnosed with a capsule strain in his left shoulder and will be shut down for the next three weeks.

Hader told reporters over the weekend that he would need another three weeks to ramp back up, and that means the left-hander would not be back until the postseason at the earliest.

Considering how Hader's injury was first being discussed, the news certainly could have been worse. Of course, there's still a month-and-a-half between now and when the postseason starts. The lack of a healthy Hader certainly complicates matters for the Astros for the remainder of the regular season, considering the Seattle Mariners are right on their heels.

Add the injuries and ineffectiveness that have settled in across the Astros' pitching staff, and it would seem that the team is in need of some reinforcements. And when we say reinforcements, we are not talking about Ryan Pressly. Pressly has yet to find a new team after being released by the Chicago Cubs, and considering they haven't pulled the trigger on a reunion at this point, it feels like the Astros will look elsewhere.

Astros thrown into chaos by Josh Hader injury and looming deadline

While the traditional way of adding reinforcements has some severe limits to it, only non-40-man players can be traded, the waiver deadline at the end of August still might offer hope for Houston.\

Teams, usually non-contenders, will place players on waivers before the end of the month, with the hope that a contending team might help them clean their books. Something that the Texas Rangers tried over the weekend with Jon Gray.

One name that comes to mind is Kenley Jansen of the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels haven't been shy about using waivers as a way to dump salary in August of past seasons, and they may look to do so again this season.

In the final months of a one-year deal making $10 million, Jansen would be a clear waiver-wire candidate for the Angels. The Astros would likely be itching to make a claim if that were the case.

It doesn't have to be Jansen but chances are the Astros will be scouring the waiver wire over the next few weeks as they look to soften the blow of Hader missing the rest of the regular season.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill