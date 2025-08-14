Joe Espada’s plan after Josh Hader’s injury should have Astros fans very concerned

The Houston Astros suddenly find themselves without All-Star closer Josh Hader, and it's not exactly clear when he will pitch again this season. Of course, there's no replacing Hader and the 28 saves he's notched this season with an ERA of 2.05. And, if Espada is to be believed, Hader won't be replaced by an individual player; instead, the Astros' closer role will be based on matchups.

Espada explained the rationale behind that decision while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

“I was talking to the relievers about this. Josh Hader, (for) how successful he’s been, he needs guys to give him the ball with the lead in the ninth. All these guys have set him up to be the closer that he is,” Espada said. “Not taking anything away from Josh — Josh is probably the best — but you need guys to help him get to that point. These guys are capable of doing that.”

The Astros' bullpen has been among the best in baseball, and that is mostly tied to the success of Hader and right-hander Bryan Abreu. Along those lines, it feels like Espada is making a mistake in not simply naming Abreu the team's closer in place of an injured Hader.

Espada’s post-Hader injury decision could haunt Astros’ season

Striking out over 36 percent of the hitters he has faced this season with an ERA of 1.67, Abreu would seem like the clear choice to slide into the closer's role while Hader is sidelined. Sure, baseball tropes will say that going from a high-leverage eighth-inning reliever to being a closer is easier said than done. Some cases suggest that might be true, but it's not an exact science that Espada can point to as the reason why Espada isn't the defined closer moving forward.

Monday's victory against the Boston Red Sox was the first save opportunity for the Astros since Hader was placed on the IL, and the opportunity initially went to Enyel De Los Santos before he gave way to Bennett Sousa, who recorded the save.

