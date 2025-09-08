Spencer Arrighetti’s injury seems like symptom of much larger problem for Astros

When Spencer Arrighetti was placed on the injured list with what has been described as elbow inflammation, Houston Astros fans let out a collective sigh of annoyance. Despite the fact that the Astros are in control of their own playoff destiny, there is no denying that the sheer number of injuries Houston has had to deal with this season has taken a real toll. In fact, so many Astros have been hurt that something has to be up.

Every baseball team deals with injuries as the game is a quick-twitch sport that involves throwing a hard ball with some weight in the general direction of other players. Accidents are going to happen, and normal wear and tear is just part of the game. Combine that with the added emphasis on velocity and spin these days, and you have a recipe for players getting hurt.

However, what is happening with the Astros isn't normal, and now the scrutiny of their medical staff that popped up earlier this season probably needs to be revisited.

Spencer Arrighetti's injury the latest in a disturbingly long line of Astros injuries lately

At some point, the Astros' training and conditioning staff has to be held accountable, and there is an argument for their player development staff to be on the hook as well. While the Astros are famously tight-lipped when it comes to medical and training staff details, it is clear that Astros players are getting hurt more often and, in a lot of cases, more seriously than the average team.

Are the Astros teaching something mechanically that causes so much pitching turnover? Are the team's return-to-play protocols and treatment programs setting players up to get hurt? Is Dr. Nick Riviera from The Simpsons (look it up) in charge? We don't have good answers right now, and frankly, everyone should be demanding answers.

The cost to the team is significant, and it isn't just in terms of money given to hurt players. According to research from The Houston Chronicle, the average Astros injured list stint in 2025 is 37 days. These aren't injuries that go the minimum, and a guy bounces right back without incident. Time and time again, Houston's walking wounded are out for a long time and take a while to get back on track. All of that equates to fewer wins in Houston's column.

Something has to give, and one hopes that Dana Brown and the front office audit their staff to figure out the changes that need to be made. All of these injuries are costing the Astros dearly, and if they don't change something, it is going to be a recurring problem.

