Sneaky Astros 2025 draft pick may be outfield solution sooner than fans think

On a number of levels, the Houston Astros' outfield situation is a mess. Sure, they have the quantity of players to cover their needs, but there are just so many question marks at all three outfield spots. For a team that has real playoff ambitions in 2026 and beyond, this is not a group that is easy to have total confidence in.

Jake Meyers had a really good 2025 season, but that could be an outlier especially if you take an honest look at what he had done previously and Houston may end up trading him anyways. Jesus Sanchez was a non-tender candidate, but Houston doesn't really have another option for that spot with similar upside. The Astros seem to really love Zach Cole and he could be really good, but he is very young and you can basically say the same thing about Cam Smith at this point.

However, the Astros' 2025 draft class may have at least one answer to these issues in the long-term, because Ethan Frey is opening a lot of eyes right now and he might move faster through the minor leagues than you may think.

Ethan Frey could be part of the solution to the Astros' outfield situation

Once his pro debut got underway, Frey started getting a lot of attention from scouts. He was already a highly regarded prospect going back to the draft, but Frey's metrics like his exit velocity and contact rates once he got to pro ball against professional pitchers jumped off the page. It sure didn't hurt that his actual production matched or exceeded those metrics after he slashed .330/.434/.470 in 26 games in low-A.

Now, that is a small sample in the low minors, so Astros fans shouldn't be planning for Frey's induction into Cooperstown just yet. However, his performance does probably give him a chance to be fast-tracked to the majors assuming his production holds up. After all, he is a college bat coming from a top program in LSU in a very tough college conference. If any profile makes sense to move through the minor leagues quickly, it is that one.

Of course, Frey has to do his part. The success he has obviously found early in his career is a get start and something to build off of, but now teams have gotten a good look at him and the pitching is going to get tougher and tougher as he ascends the minor league ladder. However, Frey has a great start to build off of and if trends hold, Astros fans won't have to wait too long to see him patrolling the outfield at Daikin Park.