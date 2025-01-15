Scott Boras may cost the Astros yet another extension with budding star after latest update

The Houston Astros have developed one of the best dynasties the sport has seen in some time. Houston has won four straight AL West titles, along with seven of the last eight division titles. They have gone on an incredible run, setting a record of seven straight ALCS appearances, a streak that finally came to an end in 2024.

They have been able to do this by continuously developing really good baseball players. Guys like Carlos Correa, George Springer, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez have carried a deadly Astros' lineup for years. They have also been able to establish solid pitching depth with guys like Lance McCullers Jr., Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier and Dallas Keuchel while attracting some elite free agents like Justin Verlander and Zack Grienke.

Houston is a team that has developed players at an elite level and retaining those players on deals before they enter free agency (Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve) is a key part in keeping their core together.

With the recent complications of locking up Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker prior to them hitting free agency, working to extend their young talent should become more of a priority for Dana Brown. Unfortunately, waiting too long can backfire significantly, as could be the case with Hunter Brown.

Hunter Brown hiring Scott Boras could end any chance of the Astros extending the star pitcher

In a recent Astros' mailbag with Chandler Rome, a question was asked about extending some of Houston's young talent. Rome gave fans some glimmer of hope when it came to keep this core intact. He named Yainer Diaz as the ideal candidate, Bryan Abreu as a "no-brainer" to extend for Dana Brown. Rome pretty much shut down any chance that Hunter Brown or Jeremy Pena pass on the massive payday they could see by hitting free agency.

"It might already be too late for Pena, who is two years away from free agency, and Hunter Brown, who hired Scott Boras to represent him following his breakout 2024 season. Players often hire Boras with a lucrative free agency in mind, not a pre-arbitration extension. "

Scott Boras is one of the most prominent sports agents in the world. Though last year's class did not reflect all that greatly on Boras, he is still the premier sports agent, often securing top dollar for his clients.

Extending Hunter Brown would be awesome for Astros fans. However, it seems the switch to Scott Boras has negated any chance of that happening.