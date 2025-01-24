Ryan Pressly's objection in trade talks could force Astros into unthinkable position

The Houston Astros have been shopping former closer Ryan Pressly since the offseason began. After inking Josh Hader to a five-year, $95 million deal last winter, trading Pressly seemed rather inevitable after he triggered his vesting option last season. Pressly is owed $14 million in 2025, a number the Astros would love to get off their books before Opening Day.

But Pressly's no-trade clause is complicating matters. The right-hander has the right to void any potential deal and, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Pressly has voiced his desire to avoid being traded to the East or West. The MLB insider then revealed that this undoubtedly takes the Toronto Blue Jays — one of the teams interested in Pressly — out of the mix.

Pressly's no-trade clause is certainly putting Houston in a difficult spot. The longtime Astros reliever, a Texas native, is no doubt comfortable pitching in his home state and may not be willing to go elsewhere. Unfortunately, that may leave the Astros with only one choice going forward, and they're not going to like it.

Ryan Pressly's objection in trade talks could force Astros to trade him to Rangers

If Pressly's desire is to remain rooted in the Lone Star State, Houston's only trade partner could be their AL West rival, the Texas Rangers. Pressly is originally from the Dallas area, and perhaps a return to his hometown team would be enticing enough to push the veteran to waive his no-trade clause.

Astros relief star Ryan Pressly, pursued seriously by 3 teams, has full no-trade and told the Astros he’s disinclined to go East or West. So that’s a “no” for Jays, 1 of the teams. He hasn’t committed either way yet on Cubs, who’re trying @BNightengale 1st on Cubs interest — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 24, 2025

Of course, that's not typically the way major league franchises operate. Most organizations reject the idea of trading within their own division for fear of their former player coming back to haunt the team that traded him away. But if the Astros are intent on moving Pressly this offseason, he may leave them with no other alternative.

The Chicago Cubs are said to be in the mix for Pressly's services. Getting the two-time All-Star out of the division, and even out of the American League altogether would be the best-case scenario. But Pressly is the one who ultimately gets to decide where he'll pitch in 2025, and it may well be right back in the place he's called home since 2018 — Houston.

