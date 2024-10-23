Rumors suggest Astros could explore Josh Hader trade to solve bigger roster needs

There's no denying Josh Hader's talent. The Houston Astros closer is one of the best in the game, and he was handsomely rewarded last offseason with a five-year, $95 million deal that made him one of the richest relievers in the history of Major League Baseball.

But the Astros have a number of needs this offseason. Houston is on the verge of losing one of their best players (Alex Bregman) in free agency, and has two top-tier players (Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker) who could follow suit after the 2025 season.

Would an Astros-Cubs trade involving Josh Hader help Houston retain some of their top talent?

This is where the idea of the Astros trading Hader this offseason becomes incredibly intriguing. MLB insider Bruce Levine of 670 The Score in Chicago recently suggested on Inside the Clubhouse that the Chicago Cubs should inquire about trading for Hader this offseason. Levine cited Chicago's 26 blown saves in 2024 and lack of a reliable closer as the two biggest reasons the Cubs should consider such a move this winter.

Quite honestly, though this idea hasn't received a lot of consideration, it's actually rather ingenious if the Astros were able to pull it off. Houston already has a proven closer on the roster heading into next season in Ryan Pressly, so it's not as if the Astros would be going into 2025 unprepared. Houston also has Bryan Abreu waiting in the wings, and there have been several moments when Astros fans could envision the right-hander taking over the closer's role in the future.

Shedding Hader's remaining $76 million would free up a lot of extra cash for the Astros this offseason. Houston could decide to use that savings in order to re-sign Bregman, offer a contract extension to one of Valdez or Tucker, or spread it out across the entire roster. For a team that's paying two players (Jose Abreu and Rafael Montero) $30 million not to be there, saving an additional $19 million next year would certainly help to solve the club's more pressing needs.

Hader was 8-8 with a 3.80 ERA in 71 appearances in 2024 and was worth just 0.9 fWAR. That's hardly worthy of nearly $20 million per season, and if Houston can find a taker this offseason, Astros GM Dana Brown would be crazy not to entertain the idea. The Cubs would be an interesting trade partner, but one could assume that teams like the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, and Detroit Tigers may be a match as well.

