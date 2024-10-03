5 Astros players who definitely won't be back for the 2025 season

The Houston Astros' 2024 season has come to a disappointing end. The Astros overcame tremendous adversity getting back into the AL West chase after making a great run during the second half of the season, but ultimately, Houston fell short of their goal.

The Astros have a lot of major decisions heading into the offseason. Houston could, and should, be looking to sign players like Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker to long-term extensions. There's also a number of potential free agents who'll be hitting the open market in a matter of weeks.

Will the Astros look to re-sign any of them? Perhaps, but there's also sure to be several Astros who've played their last game in Space City. Which five players definitely won't be back in 2025?

Justin Verlander, Astros pitcher

Sad as this may sound, Astros fans, don't look for Justin Verlander to return to Houston next season. The 41-year-old gave it his all during the 2024 season, but Verlander performed so poorly down the stretch that he was left off the Astros' postseason roster.

Verlander battled through injuries all season, but Father Time is undefeated, and we may have witnessed the former MVP's final major league season (though he says otherwise). There's an outside chance, of course, that both the Astros and Verlander could come to an agreement on an incentive-laden contract for next season, but that seems rather unlikely.

Alex Bregman, Astros third baseman

Alex Bregman's departure has been brewing for quite some time. Once the 2024 season began and there was no contract extension in place, it was apparent that the Astros' All-Star infielder would be hitting the open market this winter.

Bregman is going to be looking for a big payday. As the Astros have done in the past, Houston's front office and ownership will be unwilling to offer a deal that goes past five years. Bregman's second half surge will offer him a robust market, especially during an offseason when there are very few impact bats expected to be available.

Jason Heyward, Astros outfielder

The Astros were looking for a spark earlier this season and came to terms with longtime Major League outfielder Jason Heyward off the Dodgers' scrap heap. Houston's outfield was plagued by injury and underperformance, and the Astros added the veteran hoping to infuse some leadership into the clubhouse.

Heyward is a free agent this offseason, and the Astros have no need to bring him back heading into 2025. Astros GM Dana Brown should politely thank Heyward for his service and allow the 35-year-old to find a fifth team in four years on the open market.

Kendall Graveman, Astros pitcher

This wasn't the season that Kendall Graveman was hoping for. The veteran reliever was supposed to help anchor the back of the Houston bullpen, but instead wound up undergoing season-ending surgery earlier this spring.

Graveman's injury likely prompted the Astros to change up their entire offseason plans, which included going out to get Josh Hader. Graveman is a free agent this offseason and a reunion would appear unlikely. The backend of the Astros bullpen is somewhat set with the combination of Hader and Bryan Abreu.

Hector Neris, Astros pitcher

Speaking of the backend of the bullpen, don't look for Hector Neris to return in 2025. The Astros reunited with the right-hander earlier this season after he was cut loose by the Chicago Cubs. Unfortunately, Neris' return to Houston was not as favorable as he previous stint.

The Astros allowed Neris, Phil Maton, and Ryen Stanek to leave in free agency last season, so it's quite doubtful that the reliever will be asked back in 2025. Look for Neris to join a number of relievers on the open market once free agency begins.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors