Revisiting Jose Altuve’s extension from the Astros in the wake of his latest injury

If you are a fan of the Houston Astros in 2026, you probably are not having the best time right now. Every time this Astros team takes a step forward towards respectability, someone else gets hurt, or they put together a string of performances that undo that good work and then some. One of the latest examples of this phenomenon is the recent injury to Jose Altuve.

The facts here are pretty straightforward. Altuve suffered a grade 2 oblique strain and will be out for the foreseeable future, and that came after a subpar stretch of play. While there are some ancillary roster benefits to Altuve's absence, everyone should agree that a healthy and productive Altuve is a prerequisite to the Astros having a good season. So far, Houston has gotten neither.

In fact, it might be time to start thinking about Altuve's contract extension from the Astros and exactly how bad it is looking for Houston now and in the future.

Jose Altuve's extension is looking even worse than many imagined

In February 2024, Altuve signed a five-year, $125 million extension with the Astros. At the time, many Astros fans were thrilled to lock up a franchise icon for what is likely to be the rest of his career. It certainly didn't hurt that Altuve was coming off a 2023 season where he posted a .913 OPS, but it would have felt wrong to see him play in another uniform. Unfortunately, since signing that extension, things have not gone to plan.

Altuve's extension covers 2025 through 2029, so those are the only years we are covering here. Altuve was definitely pretty good in 2024 (.295 average, .790 OPS, 3.2 rWAR), but he was going to be playing for the Astros that season anyway.

Altuve's deal IS front-loaded, where he was/is making $30 million per year for 2025 through 2027, followed by $10 million per year for 2028 and 2029, with the extra money coming in a $15 million signing bonus. Ignoring the signing bonus for a moment (although it definitely matters), Houston was hoping to get $30 million in value last season and to be on track for a similar mark in 2026. Well, the Astros ended up only getting $17.1 million in value from Altuve in 2025, according to Fangraphs' Dollars-WAR metric, and he has only managed to provide $3.4 million in value this year.

It does not require a math major to do the calculations here. After the first year of Altuve's deal, the Astros were functionally in the hole $13 million, and they are on track to be much worse given how 2026 is going. Some will say that Altuve's extension was about rewarding his previous production and not what he will do going forward. To those fans, we ask one question: if you knew for certain that Altuve would be lucky to provide half the value of his $125 million contract, would you have offered it to him?