Jose Altuve's brutal slump must force Astros to start asking some uncomfortable questions

The hot start was a mirage. For the first 11 games of the 2026 season, Jose Altuve looked like a man who’d reversed the aging curve by sheer force of will. He was hitting .378, drawing walks, and convincing a fanbase that the slow decline of the last three years was overblown. Then the league started attacking him with velocity, and the version of Altuve that was around for spring training returned.

Over a 14-game stretch that started on April 7, Altuve hit .180/.219/.262 with 14 strikeouts, just three walks, and no stolen bases. The Astros were 3-11 in those games. Since April 13 (through Thursday’s games), he has a wRC+ of 46, and against anything thrown 95 MPH or harder, he’s hitting just .208 with one extra base hit.

The Astros are toiling at the bottom of the division, kept company by an Angels team going nowhere fast. Carlos Correa is out for the year. Yordan Alvarez has stopped hitting. And the player they pay $25 million per year to anchor the lineup is, at the moment, one of the least productive hitters in baseball. It’s time to ask the questions nobody wants to ask.

Jose Altuve’s 2026 slump is the continuation of a multi-year decline

You can make numbers say almost whatever you want, but you also can’t hide behind them. Since 2022, Altuve’s wRC+ has slowly turned downward. It was 164 in 2022, then 154 in 2023, then 127 in 2024, and ultimately was 113 last year. All of those are above average. And even in 2026, he’s hanging around the average mark, but it’s all on the strength of the hot start.

His peripheral numbers are not those you can talk yourself out of, either. His hard-hit rate was in the 30th percentile entering play on Friday. His barrel percentage was in the 35th percentile. His chase rate was at the 30th percentile. His expected average was just .253. His expected slugging percentage was just .373. His average exit velocity was at the 10th percentile.

The bat speed data tells the same story. While his bat speed has never been a hallmark, his fast swing rate is down to 8.9 percent from 11 percent last year and 13 percent in 2024. With the chase rate creeping up and the waste pitch swings nearly doubling since 2023, along with performance against velocity, Altuve isn’t helping matters with the team.

In a vacuum, the right thing to do with a 36-year-old slumping icon is to be patient, sit him more than you had before, and let him work it out. The Astros don’t have that luxury. Again, Correa is out for the year while Alvarez and Cam Smith are struggling. The lineup has become a problem, and the rotation problems aren’t going anywhere either. Joe Espada’s seat is getting warmer by the loss.

And unlike some, Alutive doesn’t have a glove to fall back on. His defense at second base is subpar and has been for years. It’s why they tried him in left field last season.

This is the part where Houston has to confront an inconvenient truth. Altuve is signed through 2029. The five-year deal runs through his age-39 season, with the back end of the deal in 2028 and 2029 much more reasonable at $10 million each. But that’s still a lot of money for a guy who isn’t hitting. And what happens if this goes on through the break or longer? What if Brice Matthews keeps hitting? At some point, “play through it” isn’t a strategy they can work with anymore.

The uncomfortable questions Houston has to start asking about Altuve.

There are three:

At what point does Espada move Alutive down in the order? He’s hit mostly in the top three spots, but has dropped as far as fifth. He probably needs to go lower. If the production doesn’t come back, hitting in the top half of the lineup is indefensible. Is there a part-time path that protects what’s left? Maybe it’s more days at DH, fewer against premium velocity, more rest in day games after night games, etc. The complication is that the DH spot isn’t really available with Alvarez there. But Altuve’s glove at second isn’t good enough without the bat to justify it. There isn’t really a defensive home for Altuve that justifies him playing every day without the bat, and the bat isn’t good. What if 2025 was really the beginning of the end? It’s very possible that what the Astros got out of Altuve last year was as good as it’ll ever be again. The Astros bet on him continuing to do what he had done before the extension, which was elite, but if that bat was wrong, the back half (and some of the front half) of that deal looks a lot less like a farewell tour and a lot more like a problem.

None of these questions has clean answers, which is what makes them so uncomfortable. But the longer his slump drags on and the deeper the Astros sink in the AL West, the harder it’ll be to keep avoiding them.