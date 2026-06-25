Red Sox look like Astros' trade deadline lifeline for need that continues to be ignored

Even for the most ardent believers in Cam Smith, almost everyone knew that the Houston Astros needed help in the outfield going back to the offseason. After giving up on Jesus Sanchez and bringing Joey Loperfido back, general manager Dana Brown famously declared that the Astros were "not done yet" in their search for real outfield depth. Since then, there has been little else than Jake Meyers' return from the IL (which did nothing to help the offense), ill-advised experiments, and crickets.

Understandably, this has led to some criticism for Brown's inability to solve the outfield quandary from the media and Astros fans alike. While that criticism is fair in a lot of ways, it is also hard to rake a guy over the coals when the outfield options that are actually available and fit Houston's needs are so few and far between.

However, the trade deadline is a different story. Thanks to the Red Sox doing their level best to embarrass themselves this season, the Astros could end up getting exactly the type of player they want at the deadline.

If the Red Sox continue their downward spiral, the Astros need to make a push for Jarren Duran or Masataka Yoshida

For the Astros, their need is simple. They need an outfielder who hits left-handed and actually provides value at the plate. Being limited to left field would be fine as well, given that the alternatives Houston has to currently entertain involve Jose Altuve or Yordan Alvarez out there are and neither are ideal fits (to put it kindly).

Assuming the increasingly likely event that the Red Sox do sell at the deadline, they have a couple of trade candidates that could be perfect for the Astros. The highest ceiling option, without question, is Jarren Duran. Not only does Duran have tantalizing raw tools that Houston is uniquely good at teasing out of guys, but he is also a really strong defender that could make moving Jake Meyers more feasible. Duran isn't having a good year at the moment, but no one with the Red Sox really is, and his struggles could make the asking price come down despite being under team control through 2028. Still, Duran would definitely require a substantial trade package unless he completely falls off the map.

If Houston is looking for an option that probably wouldn't cost as much in trade, but would still represent some offensive upside, Masataka Yoshida could be interesting. Yoshida has been misused and underutilized in Boston, and while he isn't a strong defender, he would probably be fine in left. One potential issue is his salary, given that he is making $18.6 million this year and in 2027. Houston's proximity to the luxury tax might make that tough, but there is a world where the Red Sox pick up some of the tab.

Again, all of this is assuming that Boston plays ball and actually sells. You would think that would be self-explanatory, but the AL is wide open this year, and Craig Breslow's front office does not have a reputation for making logical decisions. However, if/when the day comes, the Astros and Brown need to be ready to finally take the opportunity in front of them.