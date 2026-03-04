Early returns on Astros’ reunion with Joey Loperfido leave a lot to be desired

The Houston Astros hoped to accomplish two things by shipping out Jesus Sanchez in order to bring back Joey Loperfido. The first was to save some cash. Mission accomplished. As a pre-arb player, Loperfido will count for only about $800K towards the luxury tax, meaning Houston saved a cool $6 million.

The second was to find a left-handed hitting outfielder to succeed where Sanchez failed. The jury is still very much out on this objective.

The plus side is that Loperfido is as known a quantity to Houston as a player with only 122 games of big league experience can be. He was a seventh-round pick of the club back in 2021, and hit at every level of the Astros' minor league system. His 2024 showing down in Sugar Land saw him slash .272/.365/.568 and earn a call-up to the bigs.

That was when the Duke product began to hit the skids. With the Astros, he hit .236/.299/.358 while striking out 36.4% of the time. That led to him getting shipped to Toronto at the deadline in exchange for Yusei Kikuchi, and once he got to Toronto, things got even worse.

Joey Loperfido's cold spring should have the Astros worried

Loperfido's 2025 season was something of a rebound. He spent the majority of the time in Triple-A, but posted a pedestrian .264/.341/.401 slash line. However, the 41 games he logged in the majors showed some promise.

The 26-year-old recorded 104 plate appearances, hitting .333/.379/.500. The bad news was that he walked just 3.8% of the time, and a lot of the underlying metrics, such as his 37.1% hard hit rate, pointed to the stat line being a fluke.

Loperfido finds himself in a three-way battle for the two corner outfield spots flanking Jake Meyers. His top contenders, Cam Smith and Zach Cole, both also lack experience.

Houston really needs Loperfido to step up. Yordan Alvarez is the only proven left-handed bat in the lineup, and Loperfido and Cole are the only other real options that hit from the left side. The ideal lineup balance would see them both winning the jobs.

However, through five games, Loperfido is hitting just .100/.357/.100. The silver lining is the impressive walk rate since that's always been a weakness of his game, but just as the sample is too small to freak out over, it's also too small to believe that he's somehow found real plate discipline.

There's a chance it could all work out, and the spring numbers in and of themselves aren't a reason to panic. However, taking the Grapefruit League struggles and putting them in the context of a larger body of underwhelming work in the majors, the concern meter rises.

Meanwhile, the Astros did themselves no favors. They punted on making any veteran additions to this mix, and there were players like Mike Tauchman, who signed a minor league deal with the Mets, who could have provided a guarantee of competence in the left-handed batter's box.

Now, the Astros will have to hope that Loperfido can somehow channel that potential that once made him so appealing. They don't have another choice.