Ranking the Astros’ offseason additions by their impact on Houston’s 2026 playoff chances

The Houston Astros missed the postseason for the first time in a decade last season. It was a disappointing performance for what feels like a crumbling dynasty. Despite the fact that the window is clearly closing, the Astros went into the offseason with the desire to still contend.

Houston might not be done making moves this winter, but entering without much payroll flexibility and winding up right up against the luxury tax line, we're likely done seeing additions and probably looking at some subtractions, with the likes of Isaac Paredes and potentially Jesus Sanchez on the chopping block. Despite that, the club still has contention on its mind.

With a handful of big league additions, some could have a major impact on those playoff hopes, while others will prove to be largely inconsequential.

Ranking the Astros offseason acquisitions in order of impact on their playoff chase

6. Reliever Roddery Muñoz

A Rule 5 pick, Roddery Muñoz isn't your typical pitcher in this scenario. While most are minor leaguers with no real big league experience, the 25-year-old already has 93.2 major league innings under his belt. Unfortunately, that comes with a 6.73 career ERA. The Astros plan to use a six-man rotation, which will put additional strain on the bullpen. That will necessitate the shuffling of fresh arms, and with only Bryan King, a high-leverage lefty, having remaining options, that will be hard to do. That means Muñoz will likely be the first to go when the shuffling needs to be done.

5. SP/RP Nate Pearson

A former top prospect of the Toronto Blue Jays, Pearson's career never really got on track. Houston took an early flyer on him with the possibility that he could earn a role in the starting rotation. After adding several other rotation arms, it now looks like the 29-year-old's best chance to carve out a role will be in the bullpen. Unfortunately, Pearson got a 14.2-inning look with the Chicago Cubs and posted a 9.20 ERA. He's already feeling the squeeze and doesn't look likely to finish the year with the club.

4. Utility infielder Nick Allen

Houston acquired Nick Allen in a swap of utility men with the Atlanta Braves, sending Mauricio Dubón out in a money-saving move. Allen brings some excellent glove work, similar to what Dubón provided, but while Dubón could occasionally frustrate fans with his bat, Allen is much, much worse. He'll likely stick around for depth and his defensive value, but his impact will be minimal if he even makes one at all.

3. Starting pitcher Ryan Weiss

Ryan Weiss is another low-cost flier to fill out the rotation the club made earlier this offseason, similar to Pearson. Coming over from the KBO, after posting a stellar 2.87 ERA, he's a wild card, but one that it seems the Astros believe in more than Pearson by virtue of giving him $2.6 million versus the $1.35 million Pearson got. Weiss has a live arm, and scouts noted how good he looked coming out of the bullpen in the KBO playoffs last year, and while he might not work out in the rotation, there's at least a chance he could become a positive force as a reliever.

2. Starting Pitcher Mike Burrows

For a while, it seemed like Mike Burrows was going to be Houston's play to fill the massive hole that was the No. 2 starter. The 26-year-old is high on potential and low on experience, with 99.1 career innings. Whether Burrows is the No. 2 or No. 3, he'll be critical to stabilize a rotation that has a litany of other question marks, ranging from Lance McCullers Jr.'s struggles to the fliers mentioned above to how Cristian Javier looks another year removed from Tommy John surgery. If he fulfills that potential, it can vault the Astros to the stratosphere of true contenders.

1. Starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai

Unsurprisingly, Tatsuya Imai will have the biggest say in the club's ultimate success. The Japanese phenom has tantalizing tools, such as his upper-90s fastball. He's also a complete mystery. How his performance translates against big league hitters is something we'll find out once the season is underway. Once predicted to land a $150 million-plus contract, the market forced him to settle for a third of that, casting doubt on his ability to perform at the highest level. On the flip side, the presence of Burrows takes some of the pressure off of his shoulders, but at the end of the day, Imai being a front-of-the-rotation starter will be the single greatest factor as to whether or not the Astros return to the playoffs.