Houston Astros GM Dana Brown was quite bold at this year's MLB trade deadline. The Astros aggressively added to their lineup with the additions of Ramon Urias, Carlos Correa, and Jesús Sanchez, while coming within an eyelash of upgrading the starting rotation as well. This was a transformative trade deadline for Brown and Astros front office.

Now, it's time for manager Joe Espada and the Astros players to get to work. Though Houston has a 4½ game lead in the AL West standings, the Seattle Mariners did not sit on their hands at the deadline. Houston's division rival added one of the biggest bats available (Eugenio Suárez), still has a top-notch starting rotation, and an MVP candidate (Cal Raleigh).

Astros fans are no doubt excited to see their new-look lineup unveiled on Friday before the team opens a three-game series on the road at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. What might Espada's lineup card look like?

Projecting Astros' lineup after Dana Brown's transformative 2025 trade deadline

For starters, it sounds as if Jeremy Peña will be activated prior to the game. That alone is like a trade deadline addition. Houston's been without their star shortstop for several weeks, and he's likely to retake his spot atop the Astros lineup.

After Houston's trade for Jesús Sanchez, it's likely that Jose Altuve will once again see more time at second base. Though Sanchez can also act as the team's DH (until Yordan álvarez returns), expect to see a mix of both Altuve, Urias, and perhaps even Brice Matthews at the keystone.

Player Position Jeremy Peña SS Jose Altuve 2B Christian Walker 1B Cam Smith RF Jesús Sanchez LF Carlos Correa 3B Victor Caratini DH Yainer Diaz C Jacob Melton CF

Christian Walker and Victor Caratini will rotate between first base and DH as well, and even Cam Smith might get a breather from time to time now that Sanchez is on the roster. Correa's return to Houston will look a little differnt this time around. With Peña entrenched at shortstop, Correa will shift to the hot corner and replace the injured Isaac Paredes at third base.

Yainer Diaz will continue to split catching duties with Caratini behind the plate, and until Jake Meyers returns from the IL, Astros fans should look for some combination fo Jacob Melton and Taylor Trammell in center field.

Houston is all set to open the month of August with ace Hunter Brown on the hill. Houston's march back to the postseason begins at 6:10 p.m. CT when the Astros square off against the Red Sox. Get ready for an entertaining second-half of the season, Astros fans.

