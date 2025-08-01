Carlos Correa's quote on rejoining the Astros will have Houston fans ready to rage

The Houston Astros entered the month of July with some clear needs at the deadline, though as they've done for much of the season, the injury gods wreaked havoc on the team's plans and shot third base up the shopping list following the devastating Isaac Paredes injury.

With the hot stove sizzling, the Astros struck to fill their hot corner vacancy, welcoming back their wayward son Carlos Correa in a shocking move. The reunion has sent shockwaves throughout the baseball world, and Correa is certainly excited to return to where it all began for the former No. 1 overall draft pick.

Still, not everyone is enamored with what Correa had to say regarding his return to Houston, as his comments opened the floodgates, bringing back a shameful time the Houston faithful would love to forget.

Carlos Correa's quote on returning to the Astros has fans up in arms

The star shortstop-turned-third baseman has had his fair share of trials and tribulations since leaving Houston after the 2021 campaign, seeing massive deals with the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants cancelled due to medical concerns. While Correa landed on his feet with the Twins, the three-time All-Star's performance and availability have been hit or miss the last few years.

This season is a perfect example of the valleys the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year has faced, with his power mysteriously disappearing as evidenced by his .267/.319/.386 slash line. Correa, of course, would like to return to form and see a return of his power stroke that saw him slug .517 just last year. That's all the more reason why, in the context of past history, his comments on rejoining the Astros raised some eyebrows and definitely amped up .

"It’s going to be electric, it’s going to be a lot of fun and I cannot wait to get started with the guys again."

The comments on MLB.com's beat reporter Brian McTaggert's X post were ablaze with fans reacting to Correa's enthusiasm with these painful memories of the signing scandal while referencing Correa's use of the word "electric", bringing it all back to the forefront again.

However, while folks love to stir up drama online, there's little chance that Correa was actually referring to starting up these shenanigans again, and instead just excited to go back to his old baseball home and reunite with some friendly faces.

If Correa sees an uptick in power production upon his return, the most likely answer is that he's a supremely talented ball player who will be spending his home games in the hitter-friendly confines of Daikin Park, rather than any nefarious deeds being at play.

Most importantly, fans should take solace that a dependable and friendly face is coming home to plug a gaping hole in what was a fantastic trade.

