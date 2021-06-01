Yusei Kikuchi gives hope to Astros fans that reunion after 2024 is in the cards

While they have had their fair share of obstacles to overcome this year, including a terrible early season slump and an injury ravaged roster, a lot has also gone right for the Houston Astros in 2024. Yainer Diaz has carried over his offensive breakout from his rookie season, Alex Bregman is rolling, and Houston has gotten key pitching contributions from guys like Ronel Blanco, Hunter Brown, and Spencer Arrighetti. However, their most surprising win may be the acquisition of Yusei Kikuchi at the trade deadline.

Now, the price the Astros paid for Kikuchi was undoubtedly high and, honestly, that may still be true; his upcoming free agency means his price tag shouldn't have been so exorbitant. However, the Astros have been unbeatable with Kikuchi on the mound, and his 3.00 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 54 innings of work since the trade have been more than welcome in Houston.

The question now is not only, "Will Kikuchi be able to carry his performance over into the 2024 postseason?", but also whether or not the Astros will be able to keep him after the season. Fortunately, Kikuchi's recent comments suggest that he would be more than willing to come back.

Yusei Kikuchi open to reunion with Astros this coming offseason

While Kikuchi stopped short of saying that he was going to lobby for a return to Houston after the season, he did give a pretty glowing review of the idea (subscription required). "I can’t control anything that’s going to happen. I have to have an offer from the team in order for me to accept," he recently noted. "Obviously if I get the offer, I’ll be happy. But something I can say is I love all my teammates, coaches and staff. I feel comfortable here.”

Kikuchi also shouted out his ex-teammate in Toronto and former Astro George Springer, who had nice things to say about his time in Houston. The lefty noted that Springer was right when he claimed Kikuchi would love it with the Astros. All of these words are positive for his long-term chances.

However, bringing Kikuchi back to the Astros after the season is going to come down to ... money. While Houston has a bit of cash coming off the books, they also have a lot of dead money they are dealing with after releasing Jose Abreu (as well as absorbing Rafael Montero's horror show of a deal). If Kikuchi is willing to take a reasonable three-year deal, that is one thing. However, if he ends up the subject of a bidding war this coming offseason, Houston may be forced to let him go as they eye extensions for guys like Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez in the coming years.

