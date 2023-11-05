When do Astros pitchers and catchers report in 2024?
Here's a look at when the Astros' spring training festivities are set to begin before the 2024 season
By Eric Cole
The 2023 season is over and the Houston Astros are about to embark on what is going to be a crucial offseason for the franchise. While many fans are going to be curious as to what moves Dana Brown and the Houston front office are going to pull off to improve the roster this offseason, more than few are also going to be trying to plan their upcoming trips to see the Astros in spring training.
Spring training is a pilgrimage of sorts for many baseball fans. Some just stay for a couple days to get an early look at the team while others follow the team around for weeks. Most, however, will just be following along at home and want to know when the 2024 season is set to get started. For all of you out there that want to know what is going on with Astros spring training in 2024, here is what we know so far.
When to Astros pitchers and catchers report this coming season?
Typically, the official pitchers and catchers report date isn't announced by most teams until early January. However, clues can be found from what the Astros have done in the past and translated to what their schedule looks like this spring.
Last year, the Astros' pitchers and catchers reported on February 15th and the spring training schedule was very similar to their 2024 schedule albeit without the wrinkle of the World Baseball Classic to deal with. Based on the fact that their first spring training game is on February 24th, fans can probably expect Houston's pitchers and catchers to report in the neighborhood of February 14th plus or minus a day.
When does the Astros spring training schedule start?
Whiles the actual report dates are not set in stone, Houston's actual spring training game schedule has been set for some time now. The Astros open their spring schedule at the Nationals on February 24th. They then play games throughout the end of February and through the month of March before finally ending spring training with a home game against the Cardinals on March 24th.
After that, Houston gets a little bit of time off before beginning the 2024 regular season at home on March 28th with a four game series against the Yankees.