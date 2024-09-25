Unlikely hero seals yet another AL West title for the Astros

This is the time of year where every game matters, which means individual performances and moments can have outsized importance. While, sure, every game counts the same and season-long excellence (or lack thereof) is still paramount, one swing of the bat, poorly placed pitch or key catch can change the course of a season. On Tuesday night, the Astros had a pair of such moments from the same player in their division-clinching win over the Mariners.

After losing the first game of their penultimate series to Seattle, the doomsday scenario still existed that Houston could theoretically lose the division. It was an unlikely scenario, but the 2024 season has taught us that things can go sideways in a hurry, and one need only remember how the year started for the Astros as proof of that. Moreover, locking up the division quickly would allow Houston to line up their rotation and rest key guys ahead of the postseason run. While Tuesday wasn't a must-win situation, it was pretty close.

Thankfully, win is exactly what the Astros did, thanks to a pair of huge plays from Jason Heyward, who filled in the role of hero when the team needed it most.

Jason Heyward sent this baseball to another dimension 😳 pic.twitter.com/bXNykpYZdW — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2024

Jason Heyward's insane catch, go-ahead homer fuel Astros' division-clinching win

Things started a little rough for Houston against the Mariners, as they were down 3-2 after four innings. Framber Valdez was not his usual dominant self, and the Astros offense had only managed a pair of solo homers off of Logan Gilbert. Most of the momentum was in Seattle's favor, and it looked like the game could get away from the Astros in a hurry.

Heyward had other plans in the fifth inning. In the top half of the frame, the Mariners' Cal Raleigh hit a rocket line drive to left that would have easily gone for extra bases with most left fielders out there. However, Heyward had a great read and jump right off the bat, and went up and snagged it before crashing into the left field wall. He was a little shaken up after the play, but the out proved to be a crucial one.

Jason Heyward hangs on for the catch after knocking out a panel in the scoreboard!



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/Zccg2WQiHA — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 25, 2024

The broadcast booth was wondering after the play whether or not Heyward had hurt himself as he put his arm through the scoreboard. However, those fears were quickly extinguished as Heyward connected on a two-run homer that went 105.3 mph off his bat. That signature blast gave the Astros a one-run lead they would not relinquish the rest of the way, thanks to a stellar performance from the bullpen.

When the Astros brought Heyward in after his release from the Dodgers, the hope was that he would at least be better than Chas McCormick and the other stopgap outfield options they had been going with. Little did they know that he would be the one to secure their fourth straight AL West title.

More from Climbing Tal's Hill