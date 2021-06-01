Astros Magic Number: Paving the path to AL West clinch, playoff spot

The final weeks of the 2024 season have arrived. While their lopsided loss to the Reds on Wednesday didn't help their cause whatsoever, the Astros still have a great chance of repeating as division champs once again thanks to what has been a remarkable turnaround after their rough start.

In fact, the Astros are in such good shape that is fair to start wondering when Houston could clinch this thing and start looking ahead to the postseason. The short answer is that they still have a fair amount of work to do.

Here is where the Astros' Magic Number sits as of now

For the uninitiated, a team's magic number is the combined number of wins by them, as well as losses by the teams behind them, needed to clinch a particular playoff spot. It gets more complicated in some cases, especially when the term is used to talk about clinching a division title or home field advantage, but that is the general idea of its calculation.

In the Astros' case, the math is actually surprisingly simple. Right now, it is actually much easier for Houston to make the playoffs as the winner of the AL West, as they are actually behind in the AL Wild Card chase by record. For the moment, that means that all that matters is how many combined wins/Mariners losses occur for the remainder of the season

With a healthy 5.5 game lead as of September 5, the Astros magic number to clinch the AL West sits at 18. Once the number of Astros wins and Seattle losses hits that number, Houston will win the division and clinch a playoff berth. The Mariners won and the Astros lost on Wednesday, so the magic number remained unchanged.

Houston 75-63 (24 games left)



6.5 games ahead of Seattle



Magic Numbers

18 (Division)

18 (Playoffs)



🚂🙁🍊🙁🙁🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🙁

(Last 10 games 6-4)



Game 2 at Cincinnati is tonight. First pitch at 5:40pm (Central)#Astros #Relentless — Astros Magic Number ⚾️ (@Astros_MN) September 4, 2024

That is a strong position to be in, but this thing is not over. Having a pair of series left against a pretty bad Angels team helps the cause, but the Astros also have series against the annoyingly dangerous Reds and Athletics, as well as genuinely tough matchups against the Diamondbacks, Padres, Mariners, and Guardians, squads that are all playing for something in the last month of the season.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill