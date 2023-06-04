Three Players To Keep An Eye On As Trade Season Approaches And Two To Avoid
By Alec Brown
Name to monitor: Jorge Soler
The Astros are 18th in the MLB with 1.07 home runs per game. If Yordan Alvarez isn't on a hot streak, the long ball isn't a meaningful component of the Astros offense. Might they need some Soler Power?
Jorge Soler is hitting .247 with 17 home runs, an .863 OPS and a 133 OPS+. We went into great detail about why Soler makes so much sense in Houston here, but again, he checks every box they need.
He can play left field and split DH duties with Yordan, especially if Uncle Mike doesn't come back. He is an elite power bat from the right side. And as Astros fans are quite familiar with, he has a deep postseason track record, including the 2021 World Series MVP. He will be very desired come deadline time, but Soler is worth the price tag for a year-and-a-half in Houston. He will fit right into the middle of the lineup and supply the run production they have been so sorely missing.
Be on the lookout for Soler as a fit if the Marlins fall off the playoff pace with the deadline approaching.