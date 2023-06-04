Three Players To Keep An Eye On As Trade Season Approaches And Two To Avoid
By Alec Brown
Name to avoid: Eduardo Rodriguez
Eduardo Rodriguez is another name that will be thrown about quite a bit come deadline time. He is in the midst of a career-year for the Tigers, posting a a 2.13 ERA and 0.98 WHIP through 11 starts.
Even before the recent injury news, Rodriguez may be a cautionary tale. His performance this year is well outside of the norm in what is a contract season, and he has a very shaky playoff track record.
Now due to miss up to six weeks with a finger injury, the Astros should avoid a deal here with Detroit. Rodriguez will have many suitors at the deadline that need pitching help and Detroit will have a steep asking price. The Astros should spend elsewhere.