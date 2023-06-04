Three Players To Keep An Eye On As Trade Season Approaches And Two To Avoid
By Alec Brown
Name to avoid: Dylan Cease
Dylan Cease has been a name thrown about quite a bit in trade talks with how bad the White Sox have underachieved, but he would cost too much to justify the Astros trying to acquire him.
Cease would come with two additional years of team control, driving his price tag up. Many teams may line up for Cease.
That said, he hasn't been good this year. Cease is in the 37th percentile of xERA and 41st of xBA. The extreme amount of hard hits Cease has yielded doesn't give much hope he is close to finding form.
He may not be damaged goods permanently, but the Astros are trying to win now. They can't afford to wait and see if Cease finds form next year. He isn't a substantial enough upgrade right now over the pieces they have to justify draining an already depleted farm system.