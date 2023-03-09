Ranking the 15 Worst Signings in Houston Astros History
11) Brandon Lyon-3 years, $15 million
The Astros gave Brandon Lyon three years and $15 million to be their closer. While Lyon wasn't bad in the 37 appearances he made for the Astros, he only made 37 appearances and recorded zero saves.
Lyon was sent out as part of a 10-player trade in the first year of his contract. The rationale behind this inflated signing still doesn't make sense.
Was he not at least a solid contributor during his time in Houston, he'd be much higher on the list.