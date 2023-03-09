Ranking the 15 Worst Signings in Houston Astros History
12) Bill Hall-1 year, $3.25 million
The Astros signed Bill Hall in 2010 to be their everyday second baseman. This was a result of a later to appear on this list signing that had woefully failed in the role.
Hall had been tremendous in a super-utility role for the Boston Red Sox in 2010, recording a .772 OPS and playing a multitude of possessions. Hall lasted only 46 games with the Astros, hitting .224 with a .612 OPS.
The Astros released Hall in the middle of June, still searching for their everyday second baseman, a role that Jose Altuve would of course go on to fulfill.