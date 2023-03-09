Ranking the 15 Worst Signings in Houston Astros History
7 of 16
10) Shawn Chacon-1 year, $2 million
Though not an expensive signing, the Shawn Chacon deal was an abject failure in Houston. Chacon chose to sign in Houston because they would let him start after he had fluctuated between starter and reliever.
In the 15 starts Chacon made in Houston, he racked up a 5.04 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP.
The numbers themselves are terrible. Then let's account for off the field.
Chacon assaulted then general manager Ed Wade, grabbing him by the neck and throwing him to the ground after being removed from the starting rotation. Chacon was waived the next day and never again played in the big leagues.