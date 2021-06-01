MLB insider reveals what Astros playoff rotation could like without Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander's 2024 campaign has been, to use his own word, atrocious. Okay, actually, that was the word the former Cy Young Award-winner used to describe only his horrid performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks last week, but you make the case that his entire season has been just that. When active, Verlander has been nowhere near what the Houston Astros fanbase has come to expect from the veteran right-hander.

As such, there are rumblings among the Houston faithful, and the talking heads throughout baseball, that Verlander has no business being part of the Astros postseason roster. That's quite the statement, considering the 41-year-old's success in the postseason.

Verlander is 17-12 lifetime in the playoffs with a 3.58 ERA. That said, it's hard to forget last year's showing in the ALCS when Verlander allowed 12 hits over 12.1 innings work and surrendered six earned runs. To be fair, Verlander was far from the worst starter for Houston during that series against the Texas Rangers, as both Framber Valdez and Jose Urquidy struggled mightily as well.

What would the Astros playoff rotation look like without Justin Verlander?

While there's certainly a case to be made that Houston should unequivocally include Verlander on the postseason roster, one could also make the argument that the nine-time All-Star shouldn't set foot on the mound during the playoffs. In fact, Buster Olney of ESPN is debating that very idea. Olney believes that the next few weeks will determine whether or not Verlander actually makes the Astros postseason roster.

Will Justin Verlander make the Astros Postseason roster?#MLBNowShowdown pic.twitter.com/sIlOtbS7kU — MLB Now (@MLBNow) September 10, 2024

The longtime MLB insider makes the case for the quartet of Valdez, Hunter Brown, Yusei Kikuchi, and Ronel Blanco to get the nod over the 19-year veteran. Objectively speaking, given Verlander's struggles, those four pitchers are more deserving of spots on the Astros postseason roster than Verlander.

Olney notes that Verlander will receive more starts in the coming weeks, with his first chance at redemption likely coming this weekend against the Los Angeles Angels. If Verlander can regain the confidence and command that has encompassed his entire Major League career, then it's quite likely that the former MVP will be pitching in October.

But if Astros manager Joe Espada sees more of the same from Verlander down the stretch, the idea of the righty being part of Houston's playoff roster seems like a pipe dream.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors