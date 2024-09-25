Joe Espada's classy gesture to honor Alex Bregman took dark turn for Astros

With the AL West race decided and the playoffs coming up very soon, the reality that Alex Bregman could be leaving the Houston Astros in free agency is starting to take hold. Sure, there is a chance that Bregman returns to Houston, especially if Jose Altuve has his way, but the reality is that Bregman is hitting the market with few bats in his stratosphere beyond Juan Soto -- and with Scott Boras guiding the way as his agent.

At minimum, he is going to shop himself around a good bit as the best infield option on the market.

That may be the most optimistic case Astros fans can make. The more likely one is that Bregman knows that this is his last chance for a big-time free agent payday, and he is just going to sign with the highest bidder for his services (within reason). He probably wouldn't go to teams like the Rockies or White Sox, no matter how much money they threw at him, but he will have no shortage of contenders vying to sign him.

That reality was on full display on Wednesday as Bregman, who was likely right there with a lot of Astros players who enjoyed the post-division clinch festivities from Tuesday night quite a bit, was pulled early from what could be his last regular season home game with Houston. Of course, the Astros will host the first round of the postseason, too, but the meaningless nature of this game facilitated a kind gesture.

Today could be Alex Bregman's final regular season game in Houston as an Astro



He was removed for a defensive replacement so the fans could give him a standing ovation pic.twitter.com/O0MYwtj7NE — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 25, 2024

Alex Bregman exits potential last home regular season game with Astros to nice ovation

Pulling key players from post-clinch games early is hardly newsworthy. A lot of those guys hit the champagne (or other alcoholic beverages of choice) pretty hard and stay up late. It is honestly a miracle some of these guys could even get to the ballpark at all on Wednesday. It is common for teams to play their guys for a few innings, and then pull them so they can get some much deserved rest.

However, Espada chose to give Bregman his own special moment. Everyone in the stadium knew that this could be his last regular season game at Minute Maid Park, and Espada made sure to give he and Astros fans a chance to show their appreciation for one another. Bregman seemed a bit confused at first and perhaps even a little overwhelmed, but he exited to a loud cheer from the Astros faithful and made sure to tip his cap to them in appreciation.

Unfortunately (sigh), by the end of the game, the mass farewell to Bregman had already been clouded by a darker narrative. The player who replaced him at third, young Shay Whitcomb, seemed less than prepared for the pace of the game. He made a trio of costly errors, received the polar opposite of Bregman's farewell cheer -- a sarcastic ovation after turning a double play -- then yanked another throw in the final frame, sealing his goat horns for the day.

When you get a standing ovation for starting a double play after committing 3 errors



(that was cool) pic.twitter.com/xzyxq1SppE — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) September 25, 2024

Everyone knows that Bregman is not done in Houston just yet. There will be at least one more series where Bregman will get to don an Astros uniform, as the 2024 playoffs still must be sorted out. When he takes the field for the true last time at home this season, expect Astros fans to be even louder. Perhaps he'll even be hoisting a trophy to accompany their cheers.

And maybe he'll hand it off to Whitcomb, too, who definitely could use a pick-me-up.

