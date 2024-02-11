Houston Astros spring training roster cut tracker: Who will make Opening Day roster?
The Astros can only carry 26 players on the Opening Day roster.
By Drew Koch
Baseball is back, Astros fans! Pitchers and catchers are headed to the newly named CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, and the position players will be on their heels. After getting bounced from the postseason by their division rival, the Astros are likely champing at the bit to get back onto the diamond and get the 2024 campaign underway.
While a veteran-laden team like Houston has most of the roster in place, spring training affords young prospects and journeymen players the opportunity to prove themselves. With Dusty Baker out the door and Joe Espada now running the clubhouse, there's a chance Houston's new skipper may look at things a little differently.
When it comes to the Astros roster, of course the likes of Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander, and newly extended second baseman Jose Altuve have their roster spots written in permanent ink. Still, others will be fighting for a spot on the Astros Opening Day roster.
The Houston Astros 40-man roster is full, and there are a number of non-roster invitees who'll be arriving in Florida this spring with eye toward making the roster. Players like Joel Kuhnel and Wander Suero are trying to grab a roster spot, while prospects like Jacob Melton and Joey Loperfido are looking to wow the coaching staff as well.
But each team is allotted just 26 spots on the Opening Day roster with no more than 13 pitchers allowed to break camp. Espada will have some tough decisions once Grapefruit League play begins, and will have to shrink the roster ahead to the Astros' Opening Day matchup with the New York Yankees.
Stay up to date with the latest cuts, potential trades, and minor-league reassignments from Astros spring training.