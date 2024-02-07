3 moves the Astros can still make before 2024 spring training
The offseason is almost over, but there are still some moves that Houston could make.
By Eric Cole
The Houston Astros' offseason is coming to an end and things are looking good. The biggest question mark they had this offseason, the bullpen, got a nice boost after adding Josh Hader, and the rest of the roster is looking pretty stacked. Considering the state of the Astros' payroll, general manager Dana Brown has done well this offseason to work around the limitations.
There is still some open business to attend to, however. There are still no extensions for Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez. There's still plenty of time to figure things out with Tucker and Valdez, but securing Altuve for the rest of his career probably needs to be a priority. There's also the matter of getting the last few areas of concern on roster sorted out before the 2024 season.
To be clear, Houston isn't likely at all to make another big splash this offseason. Signing Hader was already pushing the limits of Jim Crane's willingness to spend, so don't expect Jordan Montgomery to walk in the door right at the start of spring training.
However, there are some moves the Astros could make that wouldn't break the bank and could make what is already a very good roster even better heading into the 2024 season.
3 moves the Astros can still make before 2024 spring training
Sign Brent Honeywell
Just a few years ago, Brent Honeywell was one of the best prospects in baseball. However, his career got derailed as a series of arm injuries cost him a ton of development time and threatened his playing days. Honeywell ended up making it back, but he has been forced to bounce around the league a bit since leaving the Rays.
Given Honeywell's track record, the nice thing about a potential pickup here is that he shouldn't be expensive. Guys who have had four throwing arm surgeries with little in the way of a big league track record aren't exactly in a position to demand big money.
While Honeywell's numbers weren't fantastic last year, his breaking stuff still performed well and he was good at keeping the ball on the ground. Another year removed from his injuries combined with changes in his pitch usage (he really needs to throw his changeup less) could make him a nice, cheap addition to the Astros' already impressive bullpen depth.
That said, a strong look at his medical records is basically a requirement here. He may not be super costly, but signing a guy only to find out that he's a stiff breeze away from blowing his arm out again doesn't seem like a great idea. If things check out, a fit here makes sense.