Houston Astros 2024 Top 30 Prospect Rankings: Insane outfield depth
Here are the top prospects in the Astros' farm system heading into the 2024 season.
By Eric Cole
5. Brice Matthews - SS
The Astros' first pick in the 2023 draft, Matthews is loaded with athleticism. His pro debut didn't go all that well, as he hit just .208, but he drew a bunch of walks and still managed to steal 18 bags in just 35 games. In a perfect world, Matthews ends up as a starting shortstop who can hit for power and cause havoc on the basepaths. However, his hit tool is a bit concerning at present, and he may end up having to move over to second or the outfield if he can't figure out how to consistently make strong, on-target throws over to first.
4. Joey Loperfido - OF
Loperfido is just one of those guys that does a lot of things very well. He cracked 25 home runs while stealing 27 bases in 2023. The past two seasons in the minor leagues, he has shown a well-rounded skillset at the plate, with the ability to get on base and do damage on his own as well. While his future home is probably a corner outfield spot, Loperfido does have the nice ancillary benefit of being able to play at a couple of infield spots in a pinch as well.
3. Luis Baez - OF
In terms of upside, Baez may be at the top of the heap in the Astros' system. Houston paid $1.3 million for Baez in international free agency due to his bat speed and tantalizing raw power from the right side. Baez's first looks at pro ball has seen him hit some absolute tanks, but he also strikes out too much at the moment. Once he learns the strike zone and how to get pitches to drive, we'll be more comfortable ranking him higher. Until then, we are showing a slight bit more caution with Baez, given the swing-and-miss risk with him.
2. Spencer Arrighetti - RHP
Arrighetti is a familiar name to those that have followed the Astros' farm system the last couple of years. The Astros' sixth-round pick from 2021 has a fastball that sits in the mid-90s, which pairs well with his plus slider. His command can come and go, but he has continued to make progress and now is turning heads down at spring training. If you are looking for frontrunners for the Astros' fifth spot in the Opening Day rotation, Arrighetti is on the short list.
1. Jacob Melton - OF
No surprises here, as Jacob Melton is pretty universally considered to be the top prospect in the Astros' farm system. Melton can hit, hit for power, run, and provide strong defense and cover ground at any of the three outfield spots. While he only hit .245 last year in the minors, all his underlying batted ball and exit velocity data points to him being a bit unlucky and poised for a big season in 2024. Melton is also the biggest argument for keeping Jake Meyers on a short leash in 2024 as Melton would be a more than adequate replacement if Houston decides to make a change there.