Former star Astros reliever just became available after surprise Cubs release
By Eric Cole
When Hector Neris left the Houston Astros for the "greener" pastures of free agency, he clearly thought that he was about to get a big payday. He declined an $8.5 million option in order to seek out a bigger salary and guarantee, which why it was kind of embarrassing that Neris ended up signing a one-year deal of similar terms with the Cubs (with a vesting option attached).
Guys overestimating their actual market value happens all the time, but it did feel like Neris either got screwed by the market or was asking for a LOT more than he was worth and had to settle late on a one-year deal. The guy was coming off a two-year run with the Astros where he posted a 2.69 ERA while averaging north of 70 appearances a year. Relievers with that profile are really valuable, so it was a bit of an upset that he only got what he did.
However, a new wrinkle has revealed itself on Tuesday, as the Cubs are releasing Neris after he went unclaimed on the waiver wire.
On the surface, this move feels pretty weird by the Cubs. Neris has a track record of performance, and while his 3.89 ERA in 2024 isn't amazing, it certainly isn't reason enough to release the guy on the surface.
However, the real reason why the Cubs released him is likely financial, as the vesting option in his contract would've manifested if he'd reached 60 appearances with the team in 2024. He is only at 46 appearances this season, but the Cubs clearly didn't want to pay him next year, and just wanted to move on, given their place in the standings at the moment.
The question now becomes whether or not the Astros would entertain bringing Neris back into the fold. In theory, Neris would be cheap enough to be intriguing as a bullpen depth piece, and Houston knows him well. However, Neris' peripherals this season are pretty spooky, as his strikeout and walk rates have trended in the wrong direction. There is also the chance that Neris would prefer not to play for the Astros again after they declined to pay him while handing Rafael Montero undeserved amounts of money.
In all likelihood, Neris is going to have a number of suitors in the coming days, as he is a veteran reliever who is no longer going to require his new team to pay him real money, with the Cubs on the hook for his old deal. Expect the Astros to at least check in on him, even though he may not be the same hurler he once was.