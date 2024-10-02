Familiar flaw continued to haunt Astros in Wild Card Game 1 loss to Tigers

While many have been quick to point out the Houston Astros' experience and previous success when talking about the 2024 postseason, the Tigers were always a scary draw for them in the playoffs. Detroit had to go on quite the run in September to even make it into the postseason, and with Tarik Skubal at the front of their rotation, they are capable of beating anyone in a short series.

Sadly, those concerns proved to be correct in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card round, as Skubal was dominant yet again, and the Astros' late rally fell short en route to a 3-1 loss to the Tigers. Aside from the final inning, Houston simply got outplayed by an upstart team that seemed like they just wanted it more.

However, yesterday afternoon's loss was also a continuation of a troubling trend for Houston, as they now own a six-game home playoff game losing streak that defies explanation.

Astros' home playoff game woes could result in an early playoff exit against Detroit

Again, this problem at home just doesn't make much sense in a vacuum. Houston has not won a home playoff game since taking down the Twins in the first game of the first round of the 2023 ALDS, and their issues at Minute Maid Park against the Rangers cost them a berth in the World Series last year. Good teams win at home and, at least in the regular season, the Astros have done just that.

In 2024, the Astros have a 46-35 record at home, which is up there with the best teams in the league. The picture is clouded a bit when looking at 2023, where the Astros went just 39-42 in Houston, but none of that regular season discussion explains why the Astros just can't seem to win home playoff games anymore. Astros fans are showing up in droves, and Minute Maid's unique dimensions SHOULD benefit the team more familiar with them, but that just hasn't been the case.

Assuming the Astros can end this slide and come back against the Tigers, the rest of the AL bracket actually looks pretty good for Houston, as they are likely to not have home field "advantage" the rest of the way. Unfortunately, having to win two straight over Detroit at home to save their season is looking easier said than done.

