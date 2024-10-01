Jose Altuve's fate at end of Astros' Game 1 loss might haunt Houston fans

Well, the Houston Astros' first playoff game of 2024 did not go according to plan at all. Detroit starter Tarik Skubal was almost untouchable, and Framber Valdez's very rocky second inning put the Astros in a hole. For a team that has the most playoff experience amongst the teams remaining this year, Houston somehow managed to look like the team that was being overwhelmed by the moment -- and by this seemingly fearless Tigers squad.

However, the ninth inning brought an opportunity for redemption. Tigers closer Jason Foley clearly didn't have it, and some lucky bounces and a fortunate umpire call gave the Astros a run to cut the deficit to 3-1. Chas McCormick miraculously loaded the bases with a walk, and the guy that essentially won Houston's division clinching game by himself, Jason Heyward, was at the plate with two outs and the bags juiced.

Sadly, Heyward lined out to first to end the game -- with one of the best postseason hitters of his generation, Jose Altuve, sitting on deck wondering what might have been.

We might be in for a doozy of a #postseason 😅 pic.twitter.com/UGxhiWvj6o — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2024

Houston's ninth inning rally falls short as Astros lose with Altuve sitting on deck

Look, Heyward did nothing wrong here. He hit a line drive laser that just happened to find Spencer Torkelson's glove. If that ball gets through, the game is at least tied, if not won on the spot with McCormick running from first and that ball seemingly headed for the right field corner. The Astros finally put together a decent offensive inning against a Tigers pitching staff that had given them fits all day. That's something to be proud of.

However, the image of the best postseason hitter in Astros' history sitting on deck looking ready to deliver will linger. Altuve didn't have a great game by his lofty standards, as he went 1-for-4 witha dunker, but he was about to come up in a spot where he has come up big time and time again against a shook Detroit bullpen. Instead, he and Astros fans had to sit and wonder what might have been if he had gotten to the plate.

There is no point in dwelling too much on it, as the Astros have to do this all again tomorrow. Unfortunately, they will have play for their season a game down against a hot Tigers team and without Valdez, who has been Houston's best pitcher this season. Hopefully, Altuve can summon some more magic then.

