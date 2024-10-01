Astros gained sneaky advantage ahead of tough Tigers series with Game 162 canceled

Given that the Houston Astros have been one of the few teams since the new playoff structure was rolled out that have actually thrived after receiving first round byes, it was already tragic that they needed to play in the AL Wild Card round this year. Having one's entire season boil down to a three-game series after winning the division is really, really rough. However, the Astros' troubles are compounded further by the fact that they will be facing the Tigers in the first round.

There simply isn't a hotter team in baseball right now than Detroit. The Tigers had to play out of their minds in September just to make the playoffs, and not only did they do so, but they made some really good playoff teams look small along the way. No one in the AL should relish having to face this young and apparently fearless Tigers team in the playoffs, and Houston has to face them right off the rip.

However, the Astros got a little bit of a gift when their regular season finale was canceled, as it provided at least SOME of the rest they would have gotten had they secured a first-round bye.

Astros get end of season gift ahead of brutal playoff draw against the Tigers

Ultimately, playing one less game in the regular season isn't going to move the needle a ton. It was likely that Houston was going to rest guys in that game anyways, as it was meaningless for both teams with their seeds locked in. The Tigers also weren't burning Tarik Skubal (more on him in a minute) in any scenario, so the actual impact here is pretty marginal.

However, not having to throw any relievers in Game 162 is strictly a win this time of year when bullpens are universally worn out. Giving the Astros older/higher usage guys an extra day off also certainly can't hurt, especially given that Yordan Álvarez's injury status is up in the air, and getting everyone else some rest has some added value. Getting a first-round bye still would have been much better, as Houston would have had more time to figure out where Álvarez stands, but this was still a nice outcome.

Despite gaining that small edge, this series against the Tigers is uniquely dangerous. The Yankees are a flawed team with a storied recent history of coming up short in the playoffs, the Guardians have looked very vulnerable, and both the Orioles and Royals limped into the playoffs. All of those teams would have arguably been better matchups in a short series for the Astros. Instead, Houston has to face down the very, very likely AL Cy Young winner in Skubal in the first game of a three-game series against a Detroit team that is peaking right now.

The Astros have plenty of postseason experience to draw from, and they should be pretty well-rested now, but that advantage may not be enough for this team, especially if Detroit is playing like they have over the last few weeks.

