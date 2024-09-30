Astros get hosed once again after MLB released AL Wild Card series schedule

The weather may have cancelled the Houston Astros' season finale against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, but the covered confines of Minute Maid Park will keep the field free of rain once the AL Wild Card Series begins on Tuesday.

The Astros will host one of the two American League Wild Card matchups, with the Detroit Tigers paying a visit to Space City. The other wild-card matchup features the Kansas City Royals making the trip to the Baltimore Orioles. Both series are set to get underway tomorrow.

But the schedule makers were once again unkind to the Astros and their fanbase. If the Houston faithful were hoping to attend, or just tune in to the upcoming series against old friend AJ Hinch and the Tigers, you might want to submit your time-off slip today.

The Astros host the Tigers during the AL Wild Card Series

For what seems like the umpteenth time, the Astros will be playing a day game during the postseason. Now that's a bit understandable for Tuesday's affair considering that the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will be playing a doubleheader on Monday with playoff implications. One of those teams could be on their way to San Diego on Tuesday, so it's reasonable that Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series is set to begin in the evening.

AL Wild Card Date/ Time TV/ Network Tigers vs. Astros October 1 @ 1:32 p.m. CT ABC Tigers vs. Astros October 2 @ 1:32 p.m. CT ABC Tigers vs. Astros October 3 @ 1:32 p.m. CT ABC

But the Orioles are on the East Coast. Why doesn't Baltimore's series against the Kansas City leadoff the postseason coverage on Tuesday? Both the Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers are in the Central Time Zone. Why is the Brewers' NL Wild Card Series pushed back until the late afternoon? And why must the Astros play every single game starting in the early-afternoon?

Who knows the why behind Rob Manfred's illogical decision making. The next thing you know, Major League Baseball will want to put a free runner on second base during extra innings. Wait, they did that already. By the way, there is no ghost-runner during the MLB Playoffs.

Astros-Tigers AL Wild Card Series the best-of-three

Regardless of the start time, the Astros now have their marching orders. Houston will have to win two games against the hottest team in baseball. While manager Joe Espada hasn't set the rotation just yet, Astros fans are likely to see Framber Valdez on the bump for Game 1. Houston is also looking to get Yordan Álvarez back in time for the AL Wild Card Series, and there were some positive developments on that front as well.

So put in your time-off requests today, Astros fans. And while the series could go three games, the first team to secure two wins moves on to the ALDS. If you're confident, maybe you can just put in to take off on Tuesday and Wednesday.

