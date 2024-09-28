Astros News: Last minute roster move, Yordan Álvarez update, Marwin Gonzalez retires

The Houston Astros' final series of the regular season is a perhaps a preview of the upcoming American League Division Series. The Astros have two more games against the Cleveland Guardians this weekend before beginning postseason play next week.

The Astros are locked into the No. 3 spot in the MLB Playoffs, but the Guardians' loss on Friday night to Houston kept Cleveland from tying the New York Yankees atop the AL standings. Both the Guardians and Yankees are still vying for the top spot in the American League with two games left.

Houston got the win over Cleveland on Friday night in large part to their newest addition. Though unusual to see at this time of year, the Astros made a late-season roster move that could have a ripple effect heading into the playoffs.

Astros News: Houston adds Zach Dezenzo, options Shay Whitcomb

The Astros added Zach Dezenzo to the active roster prior to Friday's game and optioned Shay Whitcomb to Triple-A. Dezenzo was the Astros' starting designated hitter on Friday night in his home state of Ohio and went 2-for-5 with a home run. The rookie will have two more opportunities to state his case to be part of the Astros playoff roster before the season comes to a close.

Zach Dezenzo rips a homer in his first game back in The Show since Sept. 4!



The @astros' No. 5 prospect delivered a .998 OPS in 25 games with the Triple-A @SLSpaceCowboys, with whom he won a PCL title on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/sKEwGguF4z — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 28, 2024

Whitcomb hit .220/.303/.293 in 20 games for the Astros this season, but had become a defensive liability of late and his role was reduced to little more than a pinch-hitter. Barring injury, it seems unlikely that Whitcomb will be included in Houston's postseason plans.

Astros News: Yordan Álvarez injury update

Astros fans who are hoping for good news on the Yordan Álvarez front may not find it here. While the latest injury update on the Astros slugger isn't entirely negative, his chances of returning to the field for next week's AL Wild Card Series does not sound promising.

Álvarez suffered a right knee sprain a little less than a week ago, and while he's now walking on a treadmill and working in the weight room, the Astros All-Star is also wearing a knee brace. Álvarez was ruled out for Houston's weekend series, and unless something changes drastically in the coming days, one has to believe that his availability for the AL Wild Card Series is seriously in doubt.

Astros News: Former Houston utility player Marwin Gonzalez retires

Marwin Gonzalez, who was part of the Astros' 2017 World Series roster, has officially hung up his cleats. Gonzalez spent the past two seasons overseas suiting up for the Orix Buffaloes in the Japan Pacific League.

Gonzalez spent 11 years in the major leagues with eight of those coming in Houston. During his time with the Astros, Gonzalez posted a .262/.317/.419 slash line and had his best season during Houston's 2017 run to the World Series Championship.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors