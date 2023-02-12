Career Milestones Houston Astros Outfielders May Reach This Season
Have you ever wondered when Yordan Álvarez will reach 100 career home runs or just where Michael Brantley stands in MLB doubles production?
Following a World Series championship, the Astros look not only to repeat, but to continue progressing in their individual roles. Earlier this week, we took a look at career milestones in reach for Astros' infielders. Now let's take a look at some of the career milestones that are within reach in 2023 for Houston’s outfielders below.
Left field/Designated hitter: Michael Brantley
In perhaps the biggest sleeper move of the offseason, the Houston Astros came to terms to secure Michael Brantley for 2023. The 14-year-veteran's swing—though home run capable—has proved to be tailored for hitting doubles. In the history of Major League Baseball, Brantley ties for 318th place for most two-baggers. With 50 more doubles, the five-time All-Star will reach top-200 status for most doubles in MLB history.
Moreover, Brantley is only two hundredths shy of a career .300 batting average and is projected to reach 1,700 career hits this season. For a ballplayer to be so close to a career .300 average, there is no question—Brantley must be incredibly motivated to perform at a high level this season and earn that career .300 designation. Look for great things from the left-handed slugger.