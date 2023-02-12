Fansided
Climbing Tal's Hill
Home/Astros History

Career Milestones Houston Astros Outfielders May Reach This Season

Paul Conlon
Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros
Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros / Bob Levey/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 4
Next

Have you ever wondered when Yordan Álvarez will reach 100 career home runs or just where Michael Brantley stands in MLB doubles production?

Following a World Series championship, the Astros look not only to repeat, but to continue progressing in their individual roles. Earlier this week, we took a look at career milestones in reach for Astros' infielders. Now let's take a look at some of the career milestones that are within reach in 2023 for Houston’s outfielders below.

Michael Brantley, Sean Murphy
Oakland Athletics v Houston Astros / Tim Warner/GettyImages

Left field/Designated hitter: Michael Brantley

In perhaps the biggest sleeper move of the offseason, the Houston Astros came to terms to secure Michael Brantley for 2023. The 14-year-veteran's swing—though home run capable—has proved to be tailored for hitting doubles. In the history of Major League Baseball, Brantley ties for 318th place for most two-baggers. With 50 more doubles, the five-time All-Star will reach top-200 status for most doubles in MLB history.

Moreover, Brantley is only two hundredths shy of a career .300 batting average and is projected to reach 1,700 career hits this season. For a ballplayer to be so close to a career .300 average, there is no question—Brantley must be incredibly motivated to perform at a high level this season and earn that career .300 designation. Look for great things from the left-handed slugger.

facebooktwitterreddit