Career Milestones Houston Astros Infielders May Reach This Season
1 of 5
Have you ever wondered when Jose Altuve might join the 2,000 hit club or when Alex Bregman will reach 1,000? Read on for more.
Following a World Series championship, the Astros infielders look not only to repeat, but to continue progressing in their individual roles. Take a look at some of the career milestones that are achievable for Houston’s infielders below.
Catcher: Martín Maldonado
Maldonado, whose career high of 15 long balls came in 2022, has pushed himself into consideration for joining the 100 home run club. Just how far away is the veteran catcher? Only four jogs around the bases will secure it for him.