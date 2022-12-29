Fansided
Climbing Tal's Hill
Home/Astros News

Astros: 7 Reasons Signing Michael Brantley is Best Sleeper Deal in Baseball

Paul Conlon
World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six
World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six / Carmen Mandato/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 8
Next

Michael Brantley's return to the Astros might be the best under-the-radar deal of the off-season. Read on for seven reasons why.

Championship teams interested in repeating as champions have to make sure they have top-notch talent and serious depth. The World Series-champion Astros appeared to have made a steal in inking free agent Michael Brantley to a one-year extension. Here are seven reasons why the Brantley deal is perhaps the most underrated free agent acquisition this entire off-season.

facebooktwitterreddit