Astros: 7 Reasons Signing Michael Brantley is Best Sleeper Deal in Baseball
Championship teams interested in repeating as champions have to make sure they have top-notch talent and serious depth. The World Series-champion Astros appeared to have made a steal in inking free agent Michael Brantley to a one-year extension. Here are seven reasons why the Brantley deal is perhaps the most underrated free agent acquisition this entire off-season.