Astros sign former Yankees top prospect and Rangers pitcher
By Drew Koch
Who says you can't go home? The Houston Astros are welcoming one of their native sons back to the Lone Star State after agreeing to terms with Glenn Otto on a minor-league contract. The right-hander had been part of the San Diego Padres organization earlier this season, but also spent time with two of the Astros' biggest rivals.
Otto was originally drafted by the New York Yankees back in 2017. A graduate of Rice University, Otto was regarded as one of the Yankees top pitching prospects as recently as 2019, but was eventually traded to the Texas Rangers. Otto was part of return the Yankees sent to Arlington in exchange for Joey Gallo.
Astros fans will probably remember the three seasons that Otto spent in the Rangers organization. Otto's best season with Texas came in 2022 when he went 7-10 with a 4.64 ERA in 27 starts for the Rangers.
Astros sign former Yankees top prospect, Rangers pitcher Glenn Otto
This season, Otto was part of the Padres' Triple-A affiliate in El Paso; most of which was spent on the injured list. Otto began the year on the IL after suffering a strained teres major muscle. After coming off the IL, in eight outings, Otto is 0-2 with a 4.63 ERA and he's only logged 11.2 innings of work before enduring a setback.
Otto was released from the Padres roster after San Diego made some trade acquisitions at the deadline. Securing both Jason Adam and Tanner Scott before the July 30 deadline forced the Friars to make some tough decisions, and Otto was one of their roster casualties.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic is reporting that Otto will report to Triple-A Sugar Land, and will start his Astros tenure on the IL. The hope, obviously, is that Otto's current ailment will quickly resolve and Houston can then select his contract later this season if the need arises.
With the playoffs on the horizon, teams are looking to secure quality pitching any way they can at this point in the season. Adding a former top prospect like Otto gives Houston another arm to turn to in what's been an injury-riddled campaign for Astros' hurlers.