Astros should turn to once-failed prospect rather than pin hopes on Kendall Graveman
By Drew Koch
It was assumed earlier this spring that Kendall Graveman's 2024 season was over before it began. The veteran reliever underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason, which may have heavily influenced the Houston Astros to sign Josh Hader to a five-year deal.
But Graveman was back on the bump this weekend. The Astros reliever threw a bullpen session this past Saturday. It's obviously early in Graveman's rehab process and he was only able to throw 10 pitches, but perhaps the possibility exists for the right-hander to return to the Houston bullpen before the end of the season.
And while that would obviously be a feel-good story for the Houston faithful, there's another reliever who's primed for a call-up. In fact, it's rather puzzling that Astros GM Dana Brown has yet to make the call. Forrest Whitley, the team's former top pitching prospect, has been absolutely lights out down at Triple-A Sugar Land. If the Astros are looking to bolster the bullpen for a stretch run, Whitley should be on the roster.
The Astros should contemplate recalling former top prospect Forrest Whitley
Whitley has been unstoppable for the Space Cowboys over the past two months. The right-hander has been so dominant that he hasn't allowed a single earned run since June 26th. Over his last 14 appearances, Whitley has allowed the opposition to hit just .214 while striking out 17 batters over 14.2 innings of work.
But recalling Whitley isn't that simple, given the Astros' current roster construction. Four members of Houston's relief corps are out of options. And while the Astros showed no mercy to Rafael Montero, the trio of Josh Hader, Ryan Pressly, and Tayler Scott aren't going anywhere. Houston just acquired Caleb Ferguson, and the former Yankees hurler has the benefit of being left-handed as well.
Bryan Abreu isn't going anywhere despite having minor league options remaining, and Kaleb Ort has been fantastic. In 10 innings, Ort owns an 0.96 ERA and 1.68 FIP. That leaves Shawn Dubin and Bryan King, neither of whom seem to be at risk of losing their roster spot at the moment.
But if there's an injury that pops over the final few weeks or one of Houston's relievers hits a rough patch, don't be surprised to see Whitley back with the big league club later this month or when rosters expand in September.