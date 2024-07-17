Astros' rival emerges as favorites to trade for Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.
By Drew Koch
The All-Star break gives all 30 major league teams a bit of a reprieve before an untold number of negotiations are set to begin ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Houston Astros are likely to be buyers, with starting pitching and a potential upgrade at first base among the items on GM Dana Brown's shopping list.
But the 'Stros won't be the only team in the division looking to beef up their roster in order to make a postseason push. The Astros are currently second in the AL West, and after winning seven out of their last 10 games, the Texas Rangers are nipping at their heels.
However, it's the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners who are said to be in the driver's seat for Miami Marlins' outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Mariners have emerged as the favorites to land the former All-Star.
Astros' AL West nemesis emerges a favorites to trade for Jazz Chisholm Jr.
The Mariners sit two wins clear of the Astros in the AL West race, but the run differential is heavily tilted in Houston's direction. The Astros maintain a +49 run differential, while the Mariners are just nine runs better than the third place Rangers at +9. In terms of expected win-loss records, Houston should be two games up on Seattle heading into the second half of the 2024 campaign.
So while Astros fans may feel as if their squad needs an offensive boost, it's nothing compared to what the Mariners need as the July 30 deadline approaches. Houston is sitting in eighth place among all MLB teams in OPS, while Seattle is all the way down at No. 28. It's no wonder the Mariners are looking at Chisholm to help bolster their offense.
But Astros fans needn't worry too much even if the Mariners happen to secure Chisholm's services at the MLB trade deadline and shift him to the infield. The 26-year-old is a bit more sizzle than steak with an MLB average 100 OPS+. Seattle may be looking at Chisholm to replace the struggling Jorge Polanco at second base, who's hitting just .197 with a 67 OPS+ this season.
While the Mariners are attempting to upgrade the keystone, the Astros won't be sitting on their hands, and could be targeting any number of starters and perhaps a first baseman with some pop. The MLB trade deadline always brings intrigue, and this year is sure to be no different.