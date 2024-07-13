AL rivals' rumored trade interest in Jazz Chisholm shouldn't scare Astros in the least
By Drew Koch
The MLB trade deadline is getting closer each day, and Astros fans are hopeful that their team is able to add an extra arm or two to the starting rotation. The Houston Astros have suffered so many injuries this season, and with Christian Javier, Jose Urquidy, Justin Verlander, and Lance McCullers Jr. all on the IL, another starting pitcher added to the roster before July 30 would be a welcome sight.
But one of the Astros' chief AL West rivals will have their eyes on a different type of upgrade. The Seattle Mariners own arguably the best starting rotation in baseball, but their inability to score runs has helped allow Houston to gain ground in the race for the division crown. The Astros have more than doubled the Mariners' run differential due to Seattle's woeful offensive performance this season.
As such, the Mariners are obviously looking to upgrade their lineup ahead of the MLB trade deadline. One name that keeps getting bandied about is Miami Marlins centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both the Mariners and New York Yankees have expressed interest in acquiring the Marlins' flashy young outfielder, who might convert back to second base if his journey takes him to the Bronx. And to that we say ... no worries!
Astros shouldn't worry if Jazz Chisholm is traded to the Yankees or Mariners
The addition of Chisholm to either the Mariners or Yankees should be a big nothing burger for the Houston faithful. Chisholm is an exciting young player with terrific tools, but he's not having a good season. Chisholm's .743 OPS is his lowest since 2021, and his defensive metrics don't paint the picture of even an average fielder. According to FanGraphs, Chisholm is worth -6 defensive runs saved this season and -15 DRS since switching to center field in 2023. Who knows what that picture looks like if he swaps back to the infield without warning?
Chisholm also struggles to stay on the field. Though he's played 90 games this season, the 26-year-old has yet to eclipse 125 games played during his last four seasons in the big leagues. Chisholm doesn't reach free agency until after the 2026 season, and has 11 home runs and 18 stolen bases on the season, so you can see why an offensively-starved team like the Mariners would be interested in acquiring him at the trade deadline.
But, at the end of the day, Chisholm is more sizzle than steak, and if the Mariners or Yankees pull the trigger on such a trade, it won't affect the Astros in the least. The fiery Marlins center fielder is worth keeping an eye on, but Chisholm won't be a difference-maker for any of Houston's AL rivals.