Astros overlook red-hot prospects with corresponding move after Ben Gamel injury

Overall, the 2024 Houston Astros are in a much better spot than they once were when it comes to injuries. Sure, the lingering questions about Justin Verlander's short-term and long-term viability have been present since he was activated from the injured list, but the Astros have weathered the other existing injuries well, and have even benefitted from them at times -- especially in the outfield.

One unfortunate injury that the Astros have had to deal with was to Ben Gamel. While his overall production with the Astros in 2024 (.259/.377/.362 in 69 plate appearances) has been mediocre, the start of Gamel's time in Houston went very well and he served as an effective stopgap while Kyle Tucker recovered.

Unfortunately, Gamel was injured after crashing into the outfield wall against the Angels. After it was initially thought that he avoided serious injury, it was later revealed that he actually broke his leg. Gamel was subsequently placed on the injured list, which made way for the addition of ... Cesar Salazar to the roster.

Astros placed OF Ben Gamel on the 10-day IL due to a left fibula fracture recalled C César Salazar from Triple-A Sugar Land. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 17, 2024

Ben Gamel placed on IL with broken leg, but Astros lack imagination with his replacement

In some respects, the decision to bring up Salazar is internally consistent. During the September call-up period, the Astros made it clear that they liked the idea of adding a third catcher to the roster to free up Yainer Diaz to fill in at other spots in the lineup, and Salazar was their guy for that. Bringing him back allows Houston to continue to pursue that gameplan.

However, it is hard not to think that some more inspired choices could have been made. The Astros have two guys, Zach Dezenzo and Pedro Leon, that have been hitting in the minors and wouldn't require a 40-man roster move to be added to the big leagues. Such a proposition would come with some risk, but also would have significantly higher upside than adding Salazar and playing him maybe once every five days or whatever.

Ultimately, this isn't a move that was ever going to move the needle much either way. Even if Houston had brought up Leon (who also hasn't played in several days at all) or Dezenzo, it is highly unlikely they would get much playing time, with manager Joe Espada seemingly set on Jake Meyers (sigh), Kyle Tucker, Jason Heyward, Mauricio Dubón, and Yordan Álvarez getting the lion's share of plate appearances in the outfield.

Still, this feels like a bit of a missed opportunity to catch lightning in a bottle, even if the reasoning is sound and safer.

