Astros injury update: Framber Valdez situation is best-case scenario for Houston
That's a relief.
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros starting rotation has been struggling at the onset of 2024. Okay, that may be a bit of stretch considering that Ronel Blanco already threw a no-hitter this season, but other aspects of the Astros rotation have been abysmal.
The 'Stros will be without Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers until much later in the year, and Justin Verlander started the year on the IL. Throw in J.P. France's awful start to 2024 along with the mess that has been Hunter Brown, and Houston's rotation is far from perfect.
But the Astros got a bit of good news over the weekend when it comes to one of their injured starters. Framber Valdez, who was sidelined earlier this season with an elbow injury, is set to throw on Tuesday and could return from the IL as soon as he's eligible.
When the left-hander landed on the 15-day IL with elbow inflammation last week, the collective hearts of the Houston faithful sunk. After all, with so many pitchers going down with elbow injuries this season, fans' minds went to the worst-case scenario.
Pitchers like Shane Bieber, Gerrit Cole, and Spencer Strider have all suffered significant elbow injuries this season. In the case of Bieber and Strider, both will miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign. The New York Yankees are still hopeful to get Cole back by June.
It would seem that Astros fans won't have to wait much longer to see Valdez back on the bump. According to Astros GM Dana Brown, the team is hopeful to have Valdez back before the Mexico City Series later this month. That series against the Colorado Rockies will take place on April 27-28.
In addition to getting Valdez back in a couple of weeks, the Astros also expect to have Verlander back in the fold as early as Friday. Once the Astros starting rotation is fully healthy, the fanbase can expect big things from the Houston hurlers.
No team in the AL West has a record above .500, so the Astros' early-season woes haven't tanked their 2024 aspirations.