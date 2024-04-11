Astros' Hunter Brown sets one of the most dubious records in MLB history
Yeesh! This was awful.
By Drew Koch
There are some records that pitchers aspire to achieve. Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera recorded 652 career saves. The "Ryan Express", Nolan Ryan, punctuated his career with 5,714 strikeouts. Houston Astros legend Roger Clemens has seven Cy Young Awards on his résumé.
Unfortunately for Astros' starter Hunter Brown, his name won't be mentioned in the same breath as those greats of the game. After his performance on Thursday, Brown will be fortunate if he's still on the active roster by sundown.
Brown couldn't even give the Astros one inning. The right-hander went two-thirds of inning and allowed nine runs on 11 hits, including one home run. Brown was pulled after throwing 40 pitches. A sarcastic congratulations are in order, however, as Brown becomes the first pitcher in MLB history to allow 11 hits in less than one inning.
The Astros got off to a fine start on Thursday afternoon in Kansas City. After Jose Altuve's leadoff double and a walk to Kyle Tucker, Houston had runners on first and second with one out. But an inning-ending double play ended the 'Stros threat. Then the Royals essentially ended the game before the first inning came to a close.
Three straight singles gave the Royals a 2-0 lead. Brown got a reprieve after Kansas City's catcher Salvador Perez flied out to first. A string of four more KC hits pushed the Royals to a 5-0 lead before the Astros were able to record a second out. Finally, Bobby Witt Jr. put the final nail in the coffin with a first inning home run, Brown was then removed from the game with the Astros facing a 9-0 deficit after recording just two outs.
The Astros rotation is in shambles, and their season is off to a horrific start. Earlier this week, the team placed starter Framber Valdez on the IL with an elbow injury. Houston went into the game with a 4-9 record and were in the AL West cellar. Even the Oakland Athletics have a better record than the Astros.
It's been an embarrassing start to the year for new manager Joe Espada and Houston. Brown now owns a 16.43 ERA on the season, and it seems as if his fate is sealed. Once Justin Verlander is deemed healthy, Brown will likely be packing his bags for a trip back to the minor leagues. Velander is currently on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land.