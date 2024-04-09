Astros place Framber Valdez on IL and reportedly make impact roster move
Framber Valdez is the latest pitcher to hit the IL.
By Drew Koch
When will the madness stop? Major League Baseball and the Player's Association have been beefing the past few days following the abnormal rash of pitcher injuries. Framber Valdez is the latest victim, after the Houston Astros left-hander was placed on the injured list.
But the Astros are making what many fans might view as an impact corresponding roster move to address the loss.
According to The Athletic, the Astros are promoting Spencer Arrighetti. The right-hander will be on the hill for the Astros on Wednesday versus the Kansas City Royals. The Astros' top prospect nearly made the Opening Day roster but the team decided he needed a bit more time at Triple-A.
Valdez was scratched from Monday's start against the Texas Rangers following a bout of elbow soreness. Out of an abundance of caution, the 'Stros removed Valdez's name from the lineup card and replaced him on the mound with Blair Henley.
The Astros rotation has been decimated by injuries this season. The team already knew it would begin the season without Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr., but before the 2024 campaign got underway, Justin Verlander and Jose Urquidy found their way to the IL.
Verlander completed the first step of his rehab assignment last week, and is expected to make at least one more start for Triple-A Sugar Land before returning to the Astros starting rotation. Without an off-day until next Thursday, manager Joe Espada won't be able to just alter the plan and go with a four-man rotation.
Losing Verlander, Urquidy, and now Valdez is pretty much the worst-case scenario for the Astros pitching staff. But the season must go on and the Astros will just have to rally.
Arrighetti has been on the rise, though, and fans have been excited for his arrival. Perhaps this ends up representing a silver lining for a short-term Valdez absence.