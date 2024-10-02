Alex Bregman quote proves Astros still have will to win after losing Game 1 to Tigers

After winning 10 straight postseason series openers, which was the longest streak in MLB history, the Houston Astros lost the first game of the Wild Card Series vs the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park 3-1 on Tuesday. It was a tough loss, but came right down to the last out, where the Astros had a genuine chance of tying or taking the lead in the bottom of the ninth. It was a masterclass performance from one of the best pitchers in the game, Tarik Skubal, who went six scoreless innings and made it extremely tough for the Astros' hitters.

Meanwhile, Astros ace Framber Valdez had some early struggles and gave up three runs, all with two outs in the second inning. Valdez ended up going 4.1 innings before Hector Neris entered. Houston also used starter Ronel Blanco from the bullpen, who went a scoreless two innings.

Overall, the Astros' pitching was solid, but the offense just could not get going until the last inning. It looked like a special postseason rally was once again taking place for Houston, with a couple of base hits and an RBI single from Yainer Diaz. The bases were loaded for veteran Jason Heyward after a crucial Chas McCormick pinch-hit walk. Heyward ended up hitting a rocket to first base on a batted ball with an expected batting average of .570. Victor Caratini had another near hit with an even higher xBA of .660. Unfortunately for the Astros, baseball can be a game of inches, and neither thing went their way. However, they will have one more opportunity today.

Why the Astros can still beat the Tigers

This team has never faced elimination this early in October during their golden era run. Alex Bregman was not fazed by that, and gave a confident answer postgame, explaining that the Astros have been in difficult positions all season, but have found a way to get it done and stay alive.

Alex Bregman talks with the media after the #Astros dropped game 1 to the Tigers 3-1



With the season on the line, Houston turns to their electric starter Hunter Brown, who has been incredible over the last few months. As dominant as teams typically are after winning Game 1 of a best-of-three, the Astros still have the advantage. The Tigers used their best pitcher already, and do not have much after Skubal. Tigers manager AJ Hinch said it himself: after Skubal, it's chaos. The 'Stros showed the ability to get after the Tigers bullpen late once again; Detroit relievers have a collective ERA of over 7.50 against Houston.

The Tigers will have a bullpen day for Game 2, and will start reliever Tyler Horton. This is an opportunity to score early and get after them. Hunter Brown has been one of their best pitchers recently. The Astros are in a better position to win this game. As for a potential Game 3 if Houston wins Game 2, the Astros have more starter options, and would most likely look to Yusei Kikuchi. The longer this series goes, the better the Astros' chances, obviously. They hold the pitching advantage, and their hitters have way more postseason experience than pretty much any player on the Tigers.

The Astros have the firepower to come back and win the remaining Wild Card games to advance to their ninth ALDS in the past decade. Can they get it done?